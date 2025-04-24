Ruscists attacked Kyiv: five people injured, including child, houses and cars set on fire (updated)

On the night of 24 April, during a Russian combined UAV and missile attack on Kyiv, debris was recorded falling in several districts of the capital.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, in a telegram, Censor.NET informs.

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell at two addresses, cars are burning; in the Shevchenkivskyi district, non-residential premises are on fire; in the Sviatoshynskyi district, a residential building is on fire, cars are on fire.

At another address in Sviatoshynskyi district, a house was on fire, the official said.

At 01:40, Tkachenko said:

"Holosiivskyi district: two fires as a result of an enemy attack. Shevchenkivskyi district: four fires. Sviatoshynskyi district: preliminary fire in three locations. Garages, houses, cars. There is already information about 5 victims, including a child. There are hits to civilian infrastructure. I have no further details, and I urge you to wait with the details and not to publish the consequences of the enemy attack. And stay in shelters!’.

At 01:44, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a fire broke out in a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. There is destruction. There are people under the rubble. Rescuers and medics are working at the scene.

At 01:52, he added that doctors hospitalised another victim in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

