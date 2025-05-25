Republican Congressman Bacon: Ukraine should be armed to teeth and maximum sanctions should be imposed on Russia

Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives Don Bacon responded to Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of Sunday, May 25. He called on the US administration and allies to take decisive steps.

The Republican wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to the congressman, it's time to recognize that peace talks have no influence on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"It's time for honesty. Peace talks have no effect on Putin. His goal is to dominate Ukraine, and he will not stop until he realizes he cannot win," Bacon wrote.

He called on the United States and allies to take decisive steps.

"The United States and allies must arm Ukraine to the teeth, impose maximum sanctions on Russia, and confiscate $300 billion in Russian assets abroad," the Republican said.

Read more: Tajani condemned Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine: Italy will continue to work with partners to achieve just and lasting peace

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of May 25, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians launched missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers. In the morning, it became known about a massive attack on the Kyiv region, which has had consequences in 4 districts. According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of a massive night attack on the Kyiv region, 4 people were killed and 16 injured, including 3 children. Kyiv was also under enemy attack. There were 11 casualties in the capital, and civilian infrastructure was destroyed.

In addition, the enemy launched a massive attack in the Khmelnytskyi region: 4 people were killed and 5 wounded. Houses were destroyed. Rashists also attacked Mykolaiv with drones: a man was killed and three wounded in serious condition, including a teenager.

Sumy region was also under enemy attack. Russian troops massively attacked Konotop. An industrial enterprise in Sumy was hit.

Censor.NET also reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ternopil. Kharkiv was attacked by drones at night: a child is among the wounded, there is damage in the city. A woman was killed in Kozacha Lopan by Russian shelling.

In addition, Russia attacked Zhytomyr region. Unfortunately, 3 children died there, and 12 people were injured. Houses were destroyed. A nighttime strike was also recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in damage to a company in Pavlohrad and a fire in Dnipro. Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with missiles and drones, and fires broke out there.

According to the Air Force, 45 out of 69 missiles and 266 drones were destroyed.

At the same time, the Russian Federation claimed that the strikes were aimed at "enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine."