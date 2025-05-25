"Targets of strike have been achieved, all targets have been hit", - Russian Federation says it allegedly attacked Ukrainian military-industrial complex at night

After a massive attack on Ukraine on the night of May 25, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the strikes were aimed at "enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Last night, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike with precision weapons of sea, air, and ground-based and unmanned aerial vehicles on the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, which produce missile weapons components, electronics, explosives, rocket fuel, and strike UAVs for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

Also, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, "centers of radio engineering intelligence and satellite communications" were allegedly attacked.

The occupiers emphasized that "the objectives of the strike were achieved. All designated targets have been hit."

As reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, 13 regions came under Russian attack during the nighttime massive attack on Ukraine: Kyiv city, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Poltava regions. According to the latest reports, more than 70 people were injured: 12 people have been killed and more than 60 injured. Among the dead are three children from the same family in the Zhytomyr region. Their parents are hospitalized, their mother is in serious condition.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of May 25, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians launched missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers. In the morning, it became known about a massive attack on the Kyiv region, which has had consequences in 4 districts. According to the State Emergency Service, as a result of a massive night attack in the Kyiv region, 4 people were killed and 16 injured, including 3 children. Kyiv was also under enemy attack. There were 11 casualties in the capital, and civilian infrastructure was destroyed.

In addition, the enemy launched a massive attack in the Khmelnytskyi region: 4 people were killed and 5 wounded. Houses were destroyed. Rashists also attacked Mykolaiv with drones: a man was killed and three wounded in serious condition, including a teenager.

Sumy region was also under enemy attack. Russian troops massively attacked Konotop. An industrial enterprise in Sumy was hit.

Censor.NET also reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ternopil. Kharkiv was attacked by drones at night: a child is among the wounded, there is damage in the city. A woman was killed in Kozacha Lopan by Russian shelling.

In addition, Russia attacked Zhytomyr region. Unfortunately, 3 children died there, and 12 people were injured. Houses were destroyed. A nighttime strike was also recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which resulted in damage to a company in Pavlohrad and a fire in Dnipro. Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with missiles and drones, and fires broke out there.

According to the Air Force, a total of 45 out of 69 missiles and 266 drones were destroyed.