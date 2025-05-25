Russia is prolonging war and continues to kill every day. Silence of America and others in the world only encourages Putin - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Today, 25 May 2025, rescuers have been working in more than 30 Ukrainian towns and villages following a massive Russian attack.

This was announced in the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

He reminds us that almost 300 attack drones were launched by the Russians that night, most of them were Shaheds. Almost 70 more missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles.

"The targets were Kyiv and its region, the Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions. Deliberate attacks on ordinary cities. Ordinary residential buildings were destroyed and damaged. In Kyiv, the dormitories of the university's history department were damaged. There were hits on enterprises. Unfortunately, there are victims, including children," the Head of State reminded.

According to him, each such terrorist attack by Russia is a sufficient reason for new sanctions against Russia.

"Russia is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day. The world may go on holiday, but the war continues, despite weekends and weekdays. This cannot be ignored. America's silence, the silence of others in the world, only encourages Putin.

Without really strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality will not be stopped. Sanctions will definitely help. Determination matters now - the determination of the United States, the determination of European countries, and all those in the world who want peace. The world knows all the weaknesses of the Russian economy. It is possible to stop the war, but only with the right amount of pressure on Russia. Putin must be forced to think not about launching missiles, but about ending the war," Zelenskyy said.

















Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians had launched missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers. In the morning, it became known about a massive attack on the Kyiv region, which caused consequences in 4 districts. According to the State Emergency Service, the nighttime massive attack on the Kyiv region left 4 dead and 16 injured, including 3 children. Kyiv was also under enemy attack. There are 11 victims in the capital, and civilian infrastructure has been destroyed.

In addition, the enemy launched a massive attack in the Khmelnytsky region: 4 people were killed and 5 were wounded. Houses were destroyed. The Russians also attacked Mykolaiv with drones: a man was killed and three were The wounded in serious condition, including a teenager.

Sumy region was also under enemy attack. Russian troops massively attacked Konotop. An industrial enterprise in Sumy was hit.

Censor.NET also reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on Ternopil. Kharkiv was attacked by drones at night: a child was among the wounded, there is damage in the city. A woman was killed in Kozacha Lopan due to Russian shelling.

In addition, Russia attacked the Zhytomyr region. Unfortunately, 3 children were killed there, and 12 people were injured. Houses were destroyed. There was also a nighttime attack on the Dnipropeteovsk region, which resulted in damage to a company in Pavlohrad and a fire in Dnipro. Russian troops attacked the Chernihiv region with missiles and drones, and fires broke out there.

According to the Air Force, a total of 45 out of 69 missiles and 266 drones were destroyed.