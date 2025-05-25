Rescuers showed terrible consequences of Russian attack on Kyiv region: number of victims has risen to four, including children. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A massive night attack in the Kyiv region left 4 dead and 16 injured, including 3 children.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Obukhiv district

с. Dolyna village - fire in 2 temporary structures, 2 people died.

Fastiv district.

с. Markhalivka - 1 dead, 8 injured (1 child), 3 houses destroyed, fires in 2 more houses.

Bucha district

Makariv - 1 killed, 1 injured, fire and destruction of a house.

Bila Tserkva district

с. Chmyrivka - 5 injured (2 children), fire, 2 houses damaged.

м. Bila Tserkva - a man was injured by UAV debris, a frame shop was destroyed (no casualties).

Brovary district

Fires were reported in 2 warehouse buildings.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 3 people were killed and many injured as a result of a massive attack in Kyiv region. There are consequences in 4 districts. As reported, Russians launched missiles at Ukraine from strategic bombers.