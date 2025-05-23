ENG
News Photo Drone attack on Kyiv region
Russia attacked Kyiv region with "Shaheds", residential sector hit. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region with drones. The residential sector is under attack.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that broke out in one of the residential buildings. Five private houses, a garage, an outbuilding and vehicles were also damaged," the statement said.

Russia strikes Kyiv region with missiles on 23 May 2025
