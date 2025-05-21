Fire at Bila Tserkva TPP extinguished: 2 people killed (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 21 May, at 12.46, a fire was reported on the territory of the Bilotserkivska TPP.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Bila Tserkva City Council.

As noted, the fire occurred at one of the facilities. Rescuers and all necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences are being eliminated.

Information is being updated.

It should be noted that social media reports three deaths, but there is no official confirmation of this information at this time.

According to the spokesperson for the State Emergency Service of Kyiv Region, Viktoria Ruban, 2 people died as a result of the fire.

According to her, the fire occurred at one of the thermal power plant's facilities. The fire was contained on an area of 960 square metres. The fire is being extinguished.

Updated

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that rescuers had extinguished a fire in an inactive cooling tower on the territory of the Bila Tserkva TPP plant with an area of 960 square metres.

While extinguishing the fire, firefighters found 2 burnt bodies.

The circumstances of the deaths and the cause of the fire are being established.









