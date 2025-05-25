Russian forces struck Mykolaiv with drones: one man was killed and three were seriously injured, including teenager. PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 25 May 2025, Russian troops launched a drone strike on Mykolaiv. One person was killed, and a teenager was among the wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vitalii Kim on Telegram.

According to him, it became known that 77 people were killed in the night attack on Mykolaiv.

Five people were wounded. Among them is a 17-year-old boy in serious condition. Two women were hospitalised, they are also in serious condition. Two people were treated on the spot.

According to the State Emergency Service, a five-storey residential building was hit by a UAV during a night attack. A fire broke out.

















As of 06:00, rescuers unblocked the body of a dead man born in 1948. 5 people were injured, including a teenager.

Two floors were destroyed, and the rest were damaged. Two women were rescued from the rubble, one was hospitalised in serious condition, and psychologists are working with the other.

210 residents were evacuated. 45 rescuers, 9 vehicles, emergency services, the Red Cross, and the police were engaged.

Pyrotechnics inspected 3 locations - no dangerous items were found.