Enemy launched massive strike on Khmelnytskyi region: four people were killed and five wounded. Houses were destroyed

Today, on 25 May 2025, at night, Khmelnytskyi region came under hostile Russian shelling, which resulted in the destruction of civilian infrastructure, deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the press center of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military District Administration.

According to preliminary information, unfortunately, four people were killed. Five people sustained shrapnel wounds and are in hospital, one of them in serious condition.

Consequences of the attack

According to the RMA, six private residential buildings were destroyed and more than 20 buildings were damaged. Windows in educational institutions and public transport were damaged.

The information is currently being updated.

All the necessary services are involved in the aftermath of the shelling.

"I will inform you about all new details as they become available," says Sergey Tyurin, head of the region.