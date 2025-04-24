Aftermath of Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: 38 private houses, windows in 250 apartments, and social infrastructure facilities damaged. PHOTOS

Last night, on April 24, Russian forces attacked the Khmelnytskyi region, causing widespread destruction.

Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, spoke about the consequences of the enemy attack, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, at night, during an air raid alert, the Air Defence Forces shot down three hostile Russian Shahed UAVs and seven missiles in the region.

The shelling damaged:

38 private residential buildings;

windows in 250 apartments in five apartment buildings.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: two children from same family killed - Klymenko

In addition, social infrastructure facilities have also suffered significant damage:

3 pre-school education institutions;

5 general secondary education institutions;

2 houses of culture;

2 administrative premises of the local self-government body;

district military administration;

medical outpatient clinic;

music school;

administrative building of the stadium;

summer and children's playgrounds of the recreation park;

an outbuilding;

garage space.

See more: Russian drug agent and her partner were preparing terrorist attacks against 8 deputies of Kamianets-Podilskyi City Council - SSU. PHOTO

"In the above-mentioned facilities, we recorded smashed windows and doors, damaged roofs, fallen ceilings, and cracks in the walls. Four cars and one motorcycle were also damaged," added the head of the RMA.







It is also noted that the restoration of damaged property in the region is underway.