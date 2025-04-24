Massive attack on Kyiv: two children from same family killed - Klymenko

According to preliminary information, two children from the same family were killed in Kyiv as a result of Russian strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in a commentary to journalists.

"Two children died here, their parents went to the country. This is preliminary information, it needs to be confirmed," the Interior Minister said at the scene of the tragedy.

Klymenko said that a large number of psychologists are working at the scene of the tragedy to help both the relatives of the victims and people who have lost their property as a result of the shelling.

"We have a large number of psychologists working here, both with relatives and those who have lost their property. This is quite effective work, and it is necessary work," said Klymenko.

Volunteers and emergency doctors are also helping.

"We do not see any injured or dead people in the apartments. Unfortunately, the rubble is likely to contain the bodies of the dead... We are looking for more people, there may be more alive," Klymenko explained.

As a reminder, on the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. Sviatoshynskyi district suffered the most, with an apartment building partially destroyed.

According to the latest reports, nine people were killed in Kyiv as a result of the attack on the night of 23-24 April.

