The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to exchange lists of conditions for a ceasefire, and "work is underway."

His statement was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin is possible if the delegations of the two countries reach certain agreements.

"Work on the Ukrainian settlement will continue. Russia will prepare and submit to Ukraine a list of conditions for a ceasefire. For Russia, during the signing of documents between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, the main and principled thing is the candidacy of the signatory from Ukraine," Peskov said.

First and foremost, the agreements reached in Istanbul, including the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange of prisoners, must be implemented, the Kremlin spokesman said.

In addition, there have been no contacts between Russia and the United States following the Russian-Ukrainian meeting in Istanbul, and the Kremlin will inform if it is decided to hold a conversation between Putin and Trump.

"There is no question of any possible change in the composition of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine, the work has just begun. The Russian Federation does not comment on the leaks about the conditions put forward in the negotiations on Ukraine, the process should take place behind closed doors," Peskov added.

Negotiations in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin offered to resume direct talks with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should immediately agree to Russia's proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he wants Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially approves the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul for talks with Ukraine on May 15.

On May 15, a Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It later became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for talks with the Russian side.

RosSIA later reported that the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul had been postponed to May 16.

In the evening of May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiations with Russia in Turkey, scheduled for May 15-16.

On May 16, in the afternoon, a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began with the participation of the Turkish side.

In less than two hours, the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey in Istanbul on May 16 ended.

