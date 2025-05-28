Trump offers Canada free "Golden Dome" if it becomes 51st state

US President Donald Trump is offering Canada to join the 'Golden Dome' missile defence system for free if it becomes the 51st state.

He announced this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate but unequal, Nation, but it will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State," he said.

According to Trump, Canada is currently considering this proposal.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump recently announced a new $175bn "Golden Dome" missile defence system.

