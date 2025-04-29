Canada will conduct trade negotiations with Trump on its own terms – Prime Minister Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, following his Liberal Party’s victory in the election, stated that his country deserves respect from the United States and will conduct negotiations with President Donald Trump on trade and security "on its own terms."

He confirmed the possibility of negotiations with Trump, particularly on trade, but emphasized that they would be "on our terms, not theirs."

"We need to establish a partnership — an economic and security partnership. It will be very different from what we had in the past," Carney noted.

He also stated that he would visit Washington only when there are "serious negotiations" that respect Canada’s sovereignty.

He also reminded that Canada is "the largest client for more than 40 U.S. states."

"Don't forget that we supply them (the US - Ed.) with vital energy. Don't forget that we supply their farmers with almost all fertilizers. We deserve respect. We expect respect and we are confident that we will get it again over time, and then we will be able to have these negotiations," the Canadian prime minister added.

Trump imposes tariffs

As a reminder, Trump signed a decree imposing a minimum 10 percent tariff on almost all goods entering the United States. For some countries, the tariffs are higher. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union - 20%.

Later it became known that Trump had declared a state of emergency in the country's economy.

The US tariffs also affected Ukraine - the US will impose 10 percent duties on its goods.

China has announced that it will impose 34 percent duties on all American goods in response.

At the same time, the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine believes that there are chances to negotiate other terms of trade with the United States. In addition, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko assured that the US duty would not affect the exchange rate or food prices in Ukraine.

