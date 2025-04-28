Canada is to become 51st state of United States. We will no longer spend hundreds of billions of dollars every year, - Trump

On the day of the parliamentary elections in Canada, US President Donald Trump reiterated that "the border between the countries is artificial" and that Canadians should join the United States and become a new state.

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the American president "wished success" to Canadians to elect "a person who will have the strength and wisdom to cut taxes in half, increase military power to the highest level in the world for free, quadruple (...) companies with zero tariffs or taxes."

According to him, to do this, Canada needs to become the 51st state of the United States.

"No more artificially drawn border lines created many years ago. Look how wonderful these spaces can be. Free access without borders. All positive, no negative. That's the way it should be!" Trump said.

He then went on to repeat his typical assertion that the U.S. "will no longer subsidize Canada to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars every year." "It doesn't make sense unless Canada becomes our state."

Read more: NATO countries spent $1.3 trillion on defense last year. This exceeds forecasts - Alliance report







Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Canada is open to dialogue with the new US administration, but only if it respects Canadian sovereignty.