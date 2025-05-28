I believe Trump thought his friendship with Putin would help end war. But now we need to impose tough sanctions on Russia, - Senator Grassley

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said that US President Donald Trump should impose tough sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by Grassley's post in X.

"I believe President Trump sincerely thought that his friendship with Putin would help end the war. But if that's the case, it's time to impose sanctions strong enough to make Putin understand: "Game over," Grassley wrote.

He added that Trump should take "the same decisive action against Putin as he did against Harvard."

"Sanctions against Putin should be like denying federal grants to Harvard," the Republican emphasized, referring to the freezing of government funding for Harvard University after the institution rejected the White House's demands.

