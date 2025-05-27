Senator Graham addresses Russians: Putin is leading you into abyss

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham addressed the Russian people amid ongoing peace talks, stating that dictator Vladimir Putin "is leading them into the abyss" by continuing the war against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, Graham made the statement on X, responding to a post by Donald Trump about Putin.

"To end any war, you need partners who want peace. So far, Putin does not. Let’s not forget who Putin is: this is the man who enabled Assad’s regime to drop barrel bombs from helicopters on innocent civilians and deliberately targeted hospitals in Syria. He is exhibiting the same barbaric behavior in Ukraine," the senator emphasized.

Graham then addressed the Russian people directly: "Putin is leading you into the abyss."

According to the senator, Russia has lost "tens of thousands of its soldiers" killed and wounded due to its dictator’s actions, and its economy is facing growing pressure.

"Russia is more isolated than ever. That doesn’t make Russia great. It makes it a pariah state. You — the Russian people and military — are capable of more," the U.S. lawmaker added.