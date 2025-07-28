I will reduce Putin’s 50-day deadline for peace deal with Ukraine. I’m disappointed in him, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that he plans to reduce the 50-day deadline given to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach an agreement with Ukraine to resolve the war because he is "very disappointed" with him.

He said this at a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, Censor.NET reports.

"I am very disappointed with President Putin... I'm going to cut the 50 days I gave him down to less than that, because I think I already know the answer to the question of what's going to happen," Trump said.

"We've discussed it, you [Starmer] and I have discussed it, we thought we had it figured out many times. And then President Putin goes out and starts launching missiles into some city, like Kyiv, and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or something," he added.

Earlier, Trump said that the United States would impose secondary tariffs against Russia and against countries that cooperate with Russia if a peace agreement with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

