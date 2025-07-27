Trump is losing patience with Putin because he wants war to end - Rubio

Due to the lack of results from contacts with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump is losing patience.

According to Censor.NET, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this in an interview with Fox News.

According to him, Trump is still interested in ending the war in Ukraine. The U.S. leader wants to see concrete actions aimed at this.

"This is not his war, but he wants it to end," Rubio assured.

In addition, the US Secretary of State added that Trump is disappointed that his interactions and phone conversations with Putin are not leading to anything.

"It's time to act, and the president has made that clear. He is losing patience," Rubio added.