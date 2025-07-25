Erdoğan aims to organize Zelenskyy-Putin meeting in Istanbul; will discuss with Trump

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan aims to organize a direct meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He plans to discuss this matter with Donald Trump.

This was reported by the Turkish president’s office on July 25, according to Censor.NET.

Earlier, Turkish media quoted Erdoğan during a Friday press conference where he expressed intentions to hold talks with Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump "to bring these leaders together in Istanbul."

The Directorate of Communications of the Turkish presidency has now clarified these remarks.

Erdoğan reminded that the Ukrainian and Russian delegations met this week at Çırağan Palace. The event was hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Before the trip to Çırağan, Ukrainian officials met with the Turkish leader in Ankara. Erdoğan also spoke with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"At the next stage, possibly within this week, we will try again to hold talks with Putin as well as with Trump, to try to bring these leaders (Putin and Zelenskyy - ed.) together in Istanbul," he added.

