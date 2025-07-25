ENG
Erdoğan plans to hold talks with Putin and Trump this week

Erdoğan announces meeting with Trump and Putin in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced plans to hold talks this week with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Donald Trump.

He made the statement during a press conference, as quoted by Anadolu and reported by Censor.NET.

Erdoğan was commenting on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and efforts to resolve the war.

In this context, the Turkish leader said that Turkey aims to host a meeting between Trump and Putin in Istanbul this week.

"We asked Putin for support. Going forward, we will make efforts to bring these leaders together in Istanbul, possibly by speaking again with both Putin and Trump this week," Erdoğan stated.

According to him, such a meeting could help advance the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

