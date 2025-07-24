Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it is "difficult to imagine" a meeting between dictator Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the end of August due to serious disagreements between the parties.

"We live in a time when it is impossible to say that something will not happen for sure. But given the amount of work that needs to be done to bring the positions closer together, for us, in order to secure our interests, it is difficult to imagine how this distance can be covered in a leap," Peskov said, answering a journalist's question about whether a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy would definitely not take place before the end of August.

As a reminder, during talks on 23 July in Istanbul, Ukraine proposed that the Russian side hold a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin with the participation of the Turkish President and US President Trump by the end of August.