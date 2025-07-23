ENG
Ukraine proposed meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin by end of August – Umerov

During the negotiations in Istanbul on July 23, Ukraine proposed to the Russian side a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin, with the participation of the presidents of Turkey and the United States, Trump, to be held by the end of August.

This was reported by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Umerov following the delegations’ meeting, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the Ukrainian side also expressed readiness for a ceasefire, including halting strikes on critical and civilian infrastructure. He did not disclose Russia’s reaction to this proposal.

Additionally, Umerov said the parties discussed further stages of prisoner and civilian exchanges.

The Russian side agreed to the return of people who have been held captive for over three years, including severely wounded and young detainees.

Moreover, more than 1,200 people will participate in the humanitarian exchange between Russia and Ukraine, Umerov stated.

