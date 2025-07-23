Zelenskyy: We heard what people are saying these days, I will propose bill to Rada as response. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he will submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that "will strengthen the rule of law system."

He said this in an evening video address.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared that numerous meetings were held with government officials and law enforcement representatives.

"We talked very thoroughly. The SSU, NABU, SAPO, Ministry of Internal Affairs, NACP, SBI, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, it was important for me that each gave their arguments. It’s also important that they said to each other what had long been building up. I highly value the agreement on teamwork and on measures that can genuinely create a sense of inevitable punishment, and thus, justice in Ukraine," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that the heads of institutions agreed to jointly propose an action plan and concrete steps to strengthen the rule of law in Ukraine.

"Of course, everyone heard what people are saying these days, on social media, to each other, on the streets. None of this is in vain. We analyzed all concerns and aspects of what needs to change and what should be activated," he said.

The president also announced the submission of a draft law to parliament that "will strengthen the rule of law system."

"I will propose to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a draft law that will be a response, one that ensures strength in the rule of law system. There will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement bodies, and, very importantly,

all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place. I also greatly expect proposals from our group of law enforcement and anti-corruption leaders, from the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, on the norms that should work. This will be a presidential draft law, and we will implement it within our state transformation strategy," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also added that on July 23, he signed a decree to reduce bureaucratic procedures and conduct an immediate audit of state expenditures.

"I expect results from the government within a month to direct maximum state resources to Ukraine’s defense. We are also preparing significant deregulation steps to give people more freedom. We will definitely do all this, and I thank everyone who supports it," the president said.

"And the most important thing remains, to maintain the unity of the country, end the war, stop this Russian evil, and ensure Ukraine a worthy peace, just as we all envision, as a full member of Europe. We will do this. Glory to Ukraine!" the head of state added.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

Recall that the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO on 22 July.

In the evening, President Zelenskyy signed it.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on July 23 he gathered all heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them on constructive cooperation.

