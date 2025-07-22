Today, anti-corruption infrastructure was actually destroyed, - NABU Director Kryvonos

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos commented on the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the parliament.

He said this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"Now you understand perfectly well what has happened. The anti-corruption infrastructure was destroyed by the votes of 263 MPs. What was created as a request of Euromaidan, as a request of society, as a request to fight high-level corruption. Today it was destroyed by representatives, in particular, of the Party of Regions in the parliament. Individuals who, in particular, are suspected by the NABU and the SAPO," he emphasized.

According to Kryvonos, these individuals acted in a conflict of interest.

"In fact, now there is a threat to the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of our country. That is, two independent institutions, the NABU and the SAPO, are being completely transformed into dependent institutions. We are categorically against this. Now there is still a signature of the President of Ukraine, we ask not to sign this bill, to return it with a corresponding veto. We definitely want to see Ukraine bright, we want a strong anti-corruption infrastructure," he added.

Draft law No. 12414

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Verkhovna Rada wants to subordinate the NABU to the Prosecutor General at its July 22 meeting. Commenting on draft law No. 12414, Shabunin said that Zelenskyy was destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

The NABU and the SAPO emphasized that the draft law No. 12414 was amended at the last minute to effectively destroy the independence of the SAPO and subordinate the activities of the NABU and the SAPO to the Prosecutor General.

The Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.