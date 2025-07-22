Search at NABU: documents with restricted access seized from home of Khrystenko’s relatives, including surveillance materials and detective questionnaires, - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office have uncovered new facts of information leakage from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

During the searches in the house where relatives of OPFL MP Fedir Khrystenko live, documents with a "restricted access" stamp were found.

As a reminder, Khrystenko was previously served with a notice of suspicion of high treason - the investigation believes that he had collaborated with the FSB. Materials of covert surveillance of the defendants in NABU criminal proceedings, as well as questionnaires of candidates for detectives of the Bureau, were seized from his house.

Among the findings are personal data of one of the heads of NABU departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who, according to the SSU, is in contact with representatives of the Russian Federation. They also found the profile of ex-detective Tymur Arshavin, who fled Ukraine in 2024.

Searches at NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on 21 July 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

