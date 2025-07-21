G7 ambassadors express "serious concern" over attack on NABU, seek meeting with government

Ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have expressed "serious concerns" over the initiated investigations into several employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

This was stated in a diplomatic message on social media platform X, reported by Censor.NET.

"The G7 is closely monitoring today’s developments at NABU, including the investigation of several NABU employees suspected of committing crimes. We met with NABU representatives today, we have serious concerns, and we intend to discuss these events with the government leadership," the statement reads.

G7 ambassadors emphasized their support for "transparency, independent institutions, and good governance" and value their partnerships in Ukraine "for the joint fight against corruption."

Searches at NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on 21 July 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of high treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

