SSU arrived at SAPO without warning to conduct inspection, - anti-corruption prosecutor’s office

The Security Service of Ukraine has come to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

This was reported by the press service of the SAPO, Censor.NET informs.

"This morning, the Security Service of Ukraine came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office without an official warning provided for by the current legislation to check compliance with the legislation on state secrets. As part of the inspection, the SSU officers gained access to information about all covert and operational activities, as well as special operations conducted by the NABU and the SAPO," the statement said.

The SAPO noted that the inspection was organised when the leadership of the NABU and the SAPO was on an official foreign business trip.

"These measures may lead to the disclosure of information about covert investigative actions in numerous criminal proceedings currently being investigated by the NABU and the SAPO.



We call on the SSU officers to strictly comply with the current legislation to prevent the "leak" of information and disruption of the investigation of top corruption cases initiated by the NABU and the SAPO," they concluded.

Searches at the NABU

Earlier it was reported that on 21 July 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of high treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

