At least 70 searches conducted on 15 NABU employees, force used against detective. SSU may obtain information that will disrupt our investigations, - NABU

As of now, there are at least 70 searches conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office against NABU employees.

According to the NABU, the searches involve at least 15 NABU employees. According to available information, investigative actions are carried out without court orders.

"In the vast majority of cases, the grounds for these actions are the participation of individuals in road accidents. However, some employees are accused of possible links with the aggressor country. These facts are not interrelated," the statement said.

It is also noted that in parallel, an unscheduled inspection of the state secret protection initiated by the SSU has been launched.

"It applies to NABU employees who have access to state secrets and conduct covert investigative (detective) actions. Based on the results of this inspection, the SSU may receive information about ongoing and planned operational activities and investigative actions by the NABU and the SAPO. The disclosure of this information may disrupt investigative actions and ongoing investigations," the NABU added.

In addition, it is noted that a routine inspection of the State Special Communications Service, which covers the technical infrastructure of the NABU, is also underway.

Force was used against an NABU detective

"During one of the searches, physical force was used against a NABU detective, despite the lack of resistance on his part," the Bureau said.

Kryvonos interrupts visit to the UK and returns to Ukraine

At the time of the incident, the NABU Director was on a business trip to the UK, where he was scheduled to meet with the Foreign Secretary. The Director decided to immediately interrupt the visit and return to Ukraine.

The NABU is conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances of the events of 21 July and is establishing the legal grounds for the actions, including the use of force against the employee.

"At the same time, we note that the risk of the presence of agents of influence of the aggressor country remains relevant for any government body. However, this cannot be a reason to suspend the work of the entire institution," the NABU summed up.