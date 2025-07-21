Current MP from OPFL, Khrystenko, was Russian agent and helped Boholiubov escape. He is suspected of high treason and influencing NABU, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed Fedir Khrystenko, a current MP from the banned OPFL party, for high treason. He turned out to be a resident (senior agent) of the Russian Federal Security Service, working to strengthen Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

As noted, after the start of the full-scale invasion, Khrystenko fled abroad and continued his illegal activities from there. It has been established that the MP was recruited by the Russian Federal Security Service during the rule of Yanukovych, and he actively performed the tasks of the Russian special service during the 'Revolution of Dignity".

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the investigation found evidence of his close contacts with Yury Ivanyushchenko, a resident of the Russian special services in the so-called "DPR" and a collaborator, now deceased, Armen Sargsyan.

According to the investigation, the suspect Khrystenko also established close relations with certain NABU leaders.

"Among them is Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who was served with a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state by the prosecutor's office today.

Another official with whom the MP had contacts is Oleksandr Skomarov, head of the NABU detective unit. There is evidence that Skomarov's wife left the country in 2022 in a car that belonged to the family of fugitive MP Khrystenko," the statement said.

Assistance to Boholiubov

It has been documented that NABU detectives subordinate to Skomarov, on behalf of MP Khrystenko, helped Hennadii Boholiubov cross the state border. In particular, it has been established that two NABU employees accompanied the fugitive oligarch on a train during his escape abroad.

"In addition, according to the information available to the investigation, another Ukrainian oligarch, Ihor Kolomoisky, also planned to resolve his criminal cases with the help of Skomarov, if he won the competition for the head of the Bureau of Economic Security, in which he participated," the Prosecutor General's Office adds.

Suspicion of Khrystenko

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office served MP Khrystenko in absentia a notice of suspicion of high treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1, Part 2 of Article 111 and abuse of influence under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, the SSU is continuing to document the facts of possible infiltration of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau by Russian special services and expose employees who cooperate with them.