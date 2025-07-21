ENG
SSU and Prosecutor General’s Office conduct investigative actions against NABU employees without court orders - Bureau’s press centre

Searches at NABU

On 21 July 2025, NABU employees are undergoing investigative actions by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the NABU press centre.

"We are currently investigating all the circumstances. Details will follow later," the NABU said.

The NABU has no further information on the investigation.

