SAPO opens criminal case against Stefanishyna on suspicion of abuse of power. DOCUMENT

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal case regarding possible misconduct by Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna.

This was reported by the NABU at the request of EU People`s Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

Stefanishyna is suspected of abuse of power or office, which caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The criminal proceedings were opened on 11 June 2025.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by NABU detectives.

This article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to six years with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with a fine of five hundred to one thousand tax-free minimum incomes.

As a reminder, Hromadske journalists recently published an investigation stating that Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna uses an apartment belonging to her mother, Nadiia Kravets. At the same time, there is no mention of this apartment in the official's declaration.

After Hromadske journalist Maksym Kotsiubynskyi recorded that Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna was using an apartment that was not listed in her declaration, he was taken to the police station.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada registered a resolution to dismiss Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

Previously, an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda stated that people close to Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna gained control over four large real estate objects through ARMA. Among these objects is the Trade Unions Building on Independence Square.

