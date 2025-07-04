NABU has conducted searches at place of former defence minister Reznikov - media

On 3 July, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted searches at the home of former Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov as part of a case involving the purchase of food for the army at inflated prices.

In April, the NABU stated that Reznikov was not a suspect in the proceedings.

It is noted that the former minister was not warned about the search in advance.

The newspaper reported that detectives seized an ‘unaccounted-for’ phone and a number of important documents. The NABU and the SAPO have not commented on this information.

Eggs for 17 UAH

As a reminder, on 21 January 2023, the media reported that the Ministry of Defence could purchase food for the military at prices that are 2-3 times higher.

The agency responded by stating: "The media reports about the purchase of food for the military are misleading and manipulative. We are preparing materials for the SSU". Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov denied the information about the purchase of food at inflated prices. According to him, there was a technical error in the document published by the media - the supplier indicated the price for a kilogram of eggs rather than a dozen.

The Ministry of Defence's catering service provider denied allegations of price gouging and invited members of the Defence Committee to the production site.

The scandal was discussed at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence. Reznikov was retained in his position.

The Ministry of Defence is audited by the State Audit Service.

The NABU and the SAPO are investigating the procurement information in the framework of criminal proceedings that were initiated before the publication of the journalistic investigation.

After the procurement scandal, Reznikov announced a reform of the army's food supply.

It was reported that Deputy Defence Minister Shapovalov was allowed to resign. Bohdan Khmelnytsky, deputy director of the Ministry of Defence's Department for Public Procurement and Supply of Material Resources, was also dismissed.

Later, it became known that Tetiana Hlyniana, a supplier of food to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was the owner of four hotels in the Croatian resort city of Split.

