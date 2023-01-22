Media information about purchase of food for military is delusion and manipulation. We are preparing materials for SSU, - Ministry of Defense

The priority of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was and remains the organization of high-quality and uninterrupted food for servicemen, including in the combat zone. For this purpose, the Ministry purchases relevant services in accordance with the procedure established by law.

As noted, information on the content of procurement of catering services, which has become widespread in the public space, is distributed with signs of deliberate manipulation and is misleading.

"Yesterday, Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov personally appealed to the Chairman of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Zavitnevich with a request to urgently hold a meeting of the Committee and to hear comprehensive information on the procedure, circumstances and results of the procurement of food service for military personnel for 2023 with the participation of representatives NABU and SBI.

The Ministry of Defense is preparing materials for the Security Service of Ukraine for the purpose of conducting an investigation into the spread of known false information that harms the interests of the defense in a special period," the message reads.

It is also noted that the Ministry of Defense adheres to the principle of zero tolerance for corruption.

"Regarding episodes that gain public resonance, regardless of the content and nature of the information, an official check is conducted.

An internal review will also be conducted regarding the process and results of food service procurement. In case of detection of violations in the activities of officials of the Ministry of Defense, they will be held responsible according to the law," the Ministry of Defense added.

More detailed information on this matter will be made public following the results of the relevant meeting of the Committee, approximately on Monday.

According to the mass media, the Ministry of Defense signed an agreement for catering services in 2023 for military units stationed in the rear regions for a total amount of UAH 13.16 billion. The prices of the most popular foods within the scope of the agreement turned out to be 2-3 times higher. Later it became known that the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security summons the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for a hearing.