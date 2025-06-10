Motion submitted to Rada to dismiss Deputy PM and Justice Minister Stefanishyna

A motion has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Minister of Justice, Olha Stefanishyna.

The draft resolution was published on the parliament’s official website, according to Censor.NET.

The motion was submitted by five Members of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction: Oleksii Honcharenko, Oleh Syniutka, Volodymyr Ariev, Maksym Savrasov, and Sofiia Fedyna.

According to Honcharenko, the initiative was prompted by a report from Ukrainska Pravda alleging that the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) transferred the management of several enterprises — including the Trade Union Building in central Kyiv — to a company linked to Mykhailo Stefanishyn, the former husband and father of the children of Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna.

Honcharenko is demanding that Stefanishyna be immediately suspended from her duties pending an investigation into the case.

On June 5, Stefanishyna wrote on Facebook that she has no connection to her ex-husband’s activities. According to her, their only contact concerns matters related to their children.

