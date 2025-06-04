Rada exempts fiber-optic used in drones from customs duties and VAT

The Verkhovna Rada has passed legislation introducing tax and customs benefits for manufacturers of drones using fiber-optic technology.

This was announced by People`s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

The measures concern bills No. 13305 and No. 13306. The bills were adopted in the first reading and as a whole, receiving 302 and 303 votes respectively.

The newly adopted legislation exempts fiber-optic used in drones from customs duties and VAT.

This move is expected to reduce the production cost of fiber-optic drones and help ensure the Defense Forces are supplied more quickly.

