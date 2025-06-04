People close to Deputy PM Stefanishyna obtained management of four real estate assets through ARMA – investigation

Individuals from the inner circle of Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna have gained control over four major real estate assets through ARMA, Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency. Among the assets is the iconic Trade Unions Building located on Independence Square in Kyiv.

According to the investigation, Olha Stefanishyna’s ex-husband, Mykhailo Stefanishyn, "found the keys to ARMA" last year — he allegedly refers to himself as the shadow overseer of the agency’s Kyiv office in informal conversations. A company linked to him has already been granted management of four high-value assets.

Despite their divorce, Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna has continued to appear with Mykhailo Stefanishyn at public events. Notably, he was present during her meeting with Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the autocephalous Orthodox Church of Ukraine, in late 2022.

At the time, the press service of the Kyiv Metropolis of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine reported that "His Beatitude awarded Olha Stefanishyna with the Order of Saint Equal-to-the-Apostles Princess Olha." "The meeting was also attended by Mykhailo Stefanishyn and Dmytro Kaplun, Chief of Staff to the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine."

Mykhailo Stefanishyn is the ex-husband of the Deputy Prime Minister, from whom she officially divorced back in 2017. They are raising two children together, and according to Stefanishyna’s 2024 asset declaration, she receives alimony payments from him.

"However, the fact that Stefanishyna continues to bring her former husband to official meetings five years after their divorce suggests they remain on good terms — and that is a relevant detail," the outlet noted.

"KAMparitet" Consortium

According to the investigation, on April 14, ARMA officially reported the transfer of seized assets belonging to "Ukrainska Yagoda" LLC to a new manager. One of Ukraine’s largest berry producers is now under the management of the "UK KAMparitet" consortium.

One of the three founding companies of the consortium is Berry Hub Plus, whose director and many employees previously worked at "Ukrainska Yahoda", a company linked to Russian nationals and placed under ARMA’s management due to asset seizure.

The report also notes that just days after its establishment, the "KAMparitet" consortium was appointed manager of commercial real estate located in a high-rise building on Pavlivska Street in Kyiv.

In March 2025, the consortium was selected as the asset manager for the Trade Unions Building on Independence Square in Kyiv.

In April 2025, it was also appointed to manage the "Flagman" shopping center in Ivano-Frankivsk.

"This is the only private company that, in less than a year of operation, managed to win four separate competitions to manage seized assets. In total, during Olena Duma’s two-year tenure as head of ARMA, only 11 such competitions were successfully completed. This means that KAMparitet currently manages more than one-third of all assets that have been assigned to external managers," the investigation states.

Former Stefanishyna aide appointed to lead KAMparitet

According to data from YouControl, the KAMparitet consortium was established in May 2024. Its first director was Taras Holub, who had previously served as an advisor to Olha Stefanishyna.

"In other words, Holub served as an advisor to Stefanishyna before going on to head the consortium which, according to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in business circles, is linked to Stefanishyna’s former husband," the outlet writes.

Holub regularly shares content from the non-governmental organization European Ukrainian Council for Cooperation and Development (EUCCD) on Facebook. He is a co-founder of the organization and, until June 2024, was listed as its signatory. One such post dates back to February 26, 2024.

In the photo, at the center, is Olha Stefanishyna’s former husband, Mykhailo, who is also affiliated with EUCCD and has signed memorandums on behalf of the organization.

In his 2017 asset declaration, Mykhailo Stefanishyn listed his position as Senior Operative Officer for Special Assignments at the Cyber Police Department of Ukraine’s National Police.

Former colleague of Mykhailo Stefanishyn now works at ARMA

Journalists have discovered that Mykhailo Stefanishyn’s former colleague, Vitalii Chubaievskyi, currently holds the position of Director of the Asset Tracing Department at ARMA.

In Vitalii Chubayevskyi’s asset declarations for 2017 and 2018, his listed position was: Deputy Head of the Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine – Head of the Division for Combating Crimes in the Sphere of Intellectual Property and Economic Activity.

Chubaievskyi previously served as the supervisor of Olha Stefanishyna’s then-husband in the Cyber Police Department. He now oversees asset tracing at ARMA — assets that may later be transferred for management to a consortium linked to Stefanishyna’s ex-husband.

On May 13 of this year, under the chairmanship of ARMA Deputy Head Stanislav Petrov, representatives of ARMA’s central office, along with law enforcement officials and representatives of the "KAMparitet" company, formally accepted the Trade Unions Building under new management. ARMA published a video of the handover.

Journalists took note of a man in a leather jacket standing on the right during the asset handover — his name is Andrii Mykhailovskyi. On his Facebook page, Mykhailovskyi has also posted videos from the premises of another asset previously handed over to the KAMparitet consortium — "Ukrainska Yagoda" LLC.

Just a few days ago, a Ukrainska Pravda film crew recorded Mykhailovskyi together with Mykhailo Stefanishyn.

The investigation notes that in April of this year, a new consortium with a similar-sounding name "Pryorytet " was established. In May, Andrii Mykhailovskyi became its director. This consortium has already begun applying to ARMA’s asset management tenders.

Violations by the consortium and ARMA’s response

At the request of journalists, industry experts analyzed all four tenders won by the KAMparitet consortium.

In all four cases, experts identified violations committed by the consortium, particularly in the documentation submitted as part of the official procedure.

For example, in the case of the Trade Unions Building tender, experts believe that KAMparitet may have submitted forged documents.

ARMA denied any procedural violations in KAMparitet’s submissions. Regarding the possibility of document forgery, the agency stated:

"ARMA is not an authorized body for conducting forensic examinations of seals, signatures, or related elements. As of the date of the tender procedure, ARMA had not received any information questioning the authenticity of the submitted documents."

The agency also noted that the ARMA officials responsible for reviewing KAMparitet’s documentation have since been dismissed.

Additionally, ARMA stated that no links had been established between KAMparitet and either Mykhailo Stefanishyn or Taras Holub.

The agency also denied any potential influence from Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.

What was Stefanishyna’s response?

Ukrainska Pravda reached out for comment from Olha Stefanishyna, her former husband Mykhailo Stefanishyn, Taras Holub, and ARMA.

The outlet published the response it received from the Deputy Prime Minister’s office.

Regarding Mykhailo Stefanishyn:

1. "Since our divorce seven years ago, our contact has been limited solely to matters related to the upbringing and support of our two children."

2. "Neither he nor any individuals associated with him have ever contacted me, my office, or my advisors regarding any support, consultation, or facilitation involving state policy or ARMA’s activities. No assistance or preferential treatment has been granted through any professional circles or past personal connections. Such practices are unacceptable within our team."

Regarding Taras Holub:

1. "Taras Holub served as an advisor from November 20, 2020, to March 12, 2024. His responsibilities were limited to matters concerning the Ukraine–China Commission and other areas unrelated to the management of state property. I am not aware of any additional activities he may have engaged in outside of his assigned duties."

2. "During his final year in the role, there was no personal interaction with him. There has been no contact since his advisory role ended."

3. "As for the tenders: I had no official or unofficial involvement. ARMA operates as an independent agency. The Ministry of Justice interacts with ARMA in a routine working capacity, on par with other government bodies."

It is worth noting that past family ties cannot be grounds for conclusions about my involvement in the events or individuals mentioned in the journalistic inquiry.

