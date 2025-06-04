Rada guaranteed military personnel compensation for all unused leave in case of dismissal during martial law

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading a law that guarantees the payment of monetary compensation to servicemen for all unused days of annual basic and additional leave in case of dismissal during martial law.

This was announced by MP from "the European Solidarity" parliamentary faction Oleksii Honcharenko in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Bill No.11495 was supported by 311 MPs.

The document also provides for compensation for other types of leave, including social leave for parents of children with disabilities and leave in accordance with Article 16-2 of the Law of Ukraine "On Leave". Monetary compensation is to be paid in the year of the serviceman's dismissal.

In the event of a serviceman's death, compensation will be paid to the persons specified in his personal order in case of captivity. If such a document is not available, payments are made in accordance with the procedure established by the Cabinet of Ministers. If there are no persons entitled to compensation, the funds are included in the inheritance.

The adoption of the law provides social guarantees for military personnel who did not exercise their right to leave due to service during a special period.

