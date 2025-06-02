Bill on national resistance to be registered in Rada, both men and women to undergo training – President’s Office

On Monday, June 2, a bill introducing amendments to legislation on national resistance will be registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

This was announced by Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

According to her, this is an important step toward ensuring society’s systemic readiness to defend the state.

The draft law includes the following changes:

Training will be provided to various categories of citizens, including both men and women;

Participation in training will be both voluntary and integrated into educational programs;

Training will take place at dedicated Training Centers to be established across the country;

The Centers will be led and staffed by veterans with combat experience.

Read more: Svyrydenko to meet with all parliamentary factions ahead of U.S. minerals deal ratification

The Centers will be authorized to:

use property belonging to state and local authorities, military units, and public organizations;

establish shooting ranges and use firearms for training purposes

"The national resistance training system is not about war – it’s about readiness. Readiness to resist the enemy. Readiness to protect and to help. Readiness to win! National resistance is about peace. Because real peace stands on the strength of society. And we will be ready!" Vereshchuk added.

Read more: Editorial changes made to bill on ratification of minerals deal — "servant of people" Merezhko