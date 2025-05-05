Svyrydenko to meet with all parliamentary factions ahead of U.S. minerals deal ratification

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko will hold meetings with members of each parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada ahead of the vote to ratify the U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated to Suspilne by Serhii Soboliev, deputy head of the Batkivshchyna party.

The meetings are scheduled for May 6 and 7, while the vote on ratification is expected to take place on May 8.

According to Soboliev, all parliamentary factions have been sent information about the upcoming meetings with Svyrydenko and authorized officials who represented Ukraine in the negotiations.

"At this time, we have not had access to the annexes — possibly because they include documents containing state or commercial secrets, which cannot be made public," he stated.

During the meetings, the People`s Deputies will be able to ask questions and receive additional details about the agreement signed with the United States.

As a reminder, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed the U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund Agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive over $350 billion following the signing of the critical minerals agreement.

The White House stated that the signing of the critical minerals agreement with Ukraine reflects the United States' commitment to the country's sovereign future.

