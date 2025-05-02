Brussels welcomes minerals deal that does not conflict with Ukraine’s EU accession – European Commission

Brussels welcomes the fact that the critical minerals agreement between Kyiv and Washington does not conflict with Ukraine’s path toward EU membership and takes EU legislation into account.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho during a briefing.

The spokesperson noted that EU representatives were in constant contact with the Ukrainian government during consultations on the conclusion of the critical minerals agreement between Kyiv and Washington.

"We welcome the agreement that was signed yesterday. It takes into account, in particular, the EU accession process and the EU (acquis - ed.), which is of key importance. This is what we have discussed with our Ukrainian partners. As we understand it, they are also mindful that such an agreement should not stand in the way of (Ukraine’s - ed.) potential future accession… The European side has been in constant contact with the Ukrainian side on this matter," said Pigno.

Meanwhile, Lea Zuber, spokesperson for the European Commission for Competition, Internal Market and Industrial Strategy, responded to media questions on whether the recently signed agreement with the United States contradicts the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding on raw materials cooperation signed by Ukraine and the EU back in 2021.

"Based on a preliminary assessment, at this stage we believe that the agreement between Ukraine and the U.S. is not exclusive, and therefore does not affect the Memorandum of Understanding we signed in 2021. Of course, Ukraine remains free to engage with the EU in this area, and we are happy to continue our cooperation," she said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the critical minerals agreement does not conflict with Ukraine’s EU accession or its European integration commitments.

As a reminder, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed the U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund Agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive over $350 billion following the signing of the critical minerals agreement.

