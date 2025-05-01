Ukraine-US deal will allow Trump to negotiate with Russia from position of strength – Bessent

The Ukraine–US minerals cooperation agreement marks a new level of economic partnership.

This was stated by U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent in a comment to Reuters, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to Bessent, the agreement will not only contribute to the prosperity of both nations, but will also allow President Donald Trump to negotiate with Russia from a position of strength.

He emphasized that there are no strategic differences between the Ukrainian and American peoples. "The American people won’t make money if Ukrainians don’t prosper," he said, adding that economic cooperation is now fully aligned.

He also noted that the cooperation goes beyond rare earth metals and extends to infrastructure and energy sectors.

"So there’s an opportunity here for both sides to benefit in a very real way," Bessent said.

As a reminder, Ukrainian Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent signed the agreement establishing the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States could gain over $350 billion as a result of the mineral resources agreement.

