Economic deal with US contains no guarantees of aid for Kyiv - The New York Times

The investment agreement between Ukraine and the United States signed the day before, despite all Kyiv's efforts, will be of little importance if the war continues.

"One person familiar with the negotiations, discussing them on the condition of anonymity, said the final deal does not include explicit guarantees of future U.S. security assistance. Another said the United States rejected that idea early in the process," the publication notes.

However, it also notes that supporters of the deal hope that it could lead US President Donald Trump to see the country as more than just a money pit and an obstacle to improving relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The newspaper adds that in Washington, several of Ukraine's allies breathed a sigh of relief, calling the agreement a marked improvement over previous versions - and a sign that Kyiv can work constructively with Trump.

"They got a much better minerals deal than the one first proposed. The Americans took a lot of the Ukrainians’ suggestions. A good sign for cease-fire negotiations," said William B. Taylor, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

A former US official familiar with the talks said the Trump administration had rejected at least one attempt by Ukraine to include clear security guarantees, including continued US military assistance to Kyiv.

He added that the deal would serve an important purpose - to build good relations with Trump and give him an economic interest in the country's survival and stability.

After signing the agreement, the US Treasury Department said that the US International Development Finance Corporation would work with Ukraine to finalise the details of the deal.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal noted that both countries will have equal voting rights in the fund and that Ukraine will retain full control over its subsoil, infrastructure and natural resources. According to him, the profits from the investment fund will be reinvested in Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the agreement on minerals signed between Ukraine and the United States covers 57 types of minerals and establishes a political framework for bilateral cooperation.

