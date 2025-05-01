Ukraine-US agreement on minerals covers 57 minerals - media

The agreement on minerals signed between Ukraine and the United States covers 57 types of minerals and establishes a political framework for bilateral cooperation.

This is reported by "European Pravda", Censor.NET informs.

The agreement does not contradict Ukraine's European integration commitments, and in case of such a contradiction, the provision will be revised. At the same time, the agreement does not provide for the dominance of US law and does not give the US priority for production - instead, it guarantees equal access for US companies to future auctions.

Read more: Ukraine has signed economic agreement with US, - Svyrydenko

As noted, the joint fund, which will receive revenues from the sale of licences, royalties and US contributions, including new arms supplies, will be the mechanism for implementing the agreements. However, the principles of the fund's management and guarantees of full reinvestment of revenues within 10 years will be set out in a separate technical agreement currently being prepared.

The new agreement consists of only 12 pages, significantly less than the previous draft, which contained more than 90 pages.

As a reminder, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals agreement.

Read more: Agreement with Ukraine on mineral resources promises US benefits that significantly exceed investment, - Trump