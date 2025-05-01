Agreement with Ukraine on mineral resources promises US benefits that significantly exceed investment, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals deal.

According to Censor.NET, CNN writes about it.

"We made a deal today where we get, much more in theory, than the $350 billion," Trump said.

He also added that his predecessor, Joe Biden, had sent the same amount to Ukraine in the form of cash and military equipment.

"We have a deal where our money is safe, and we can start mining and doing what we have to do. It's also good for Ukraine, because the American presence at the excavation site will help protect the country and prevent interference from intruders in the area where the work will be done," Trump said.

As a reminder, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

