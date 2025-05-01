Democratic Congressman Gregory W. Meeks has criticized the new economic agreement between the United States and Ukraine signed by Donald Trump, calling it extortionate.

This is stated on the website of the House of Representatives, Censor.NET reports .

He emphasized that Vladimir Putin remains the main obstacle to peace, not the terms of the agreement.

Meeks called on the US administration to focus its efforts on putting pressure on the Kremlin. He recalled that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly demonstrated openness to peace talks, and now, according to him, it is Trump who must show determination in confronting Putin.

"This includes holding Russia accountable for war crimes, additional security support for Ukraine, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and funding Ukraine's reconstruction with frozen Russian assets," the congressman said.

In his opinion, Trump has so far demonstrated weakness by making concessions to Putin without receiving anything in return, while attacking Ukraine and its leader.

As a reminder, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals agreement.

