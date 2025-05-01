Subsoil deal with United States does not conflict with Ukraine’s EU integration – European Commission

The European Commission has welcomed the signing of a mineral resources agreement between the United States and Ukraine.

This was reported by a spokesperson for the European Commission, according to Censor.NET citing Suspilne.

"The Commission welcomes the United States’ commitment to invest jointly with Ukraine in a free, sovereign, and secure Ukraine. Ukraine’s reconstruction needs are immense, and the EU remains committed to supporting reconstruction efforts," the spokesperson stated.

The European Commission also reaffirmed its intention to support the further integration of Ukraine’s economy into the EU’s Single Market, thereby strengthening economic ties.

"The Commission takes note that today’s agreement includes specific provisions aimed at ensuring Ukraine’s compliance with its EU accession application, as well as avoiding conflicts with existing obligations under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area," the spokesperson stated.

"In the face of Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression, the EU, the United States, and all our allies and partners must continue to support Ukraine in its fight for a just and lasting peace, hold Russia accountable for its crimes, and at the same time address Ukraine’s urgent and medium-term needs," the Commission added.

Subsoil Agreement with the United States

As a reminder, Ukrainian Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Under Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement establishing the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States could receive over $350 billion following the signing of the mineral resources agreement.

The full text of the agreement was published by Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers.

