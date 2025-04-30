Ukraine and US may sign minerals deal within 24 hours – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed hope that an agreement on mineral resources between the governments of Ukraine and the United States would be signed within the next 24 hours. The final details of the draft agreement are currently being finalized.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers said this on the air of a single telethon, reports "EP," Censor.NET informs.

Shmyhal was asked to comment on media reports that the minerals deal may be signed in the near future.

"Today, First Vice Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko is on her way to Washington. We are finalizing the details with our American colleagues. Indeed, this is a strategic agreement to establish an investment fund, a partnership. This is a truly equal, good, international agreement on joint investment in the development and restoration of Ukraine between the US government and the government of Ukraine," the Prime Minister said.

According to him, the teams are currently finalizing the final details of the agreement.

"As soon as all the final details are finalized, the agreement will be signed in the near future, I hope within the next day. And, accordingly, we will get the first step," Shmyhal said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine may sign a strategic agreement with the United States on cooperation in the field of mineral resources as early as today, April 30.

Background

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, following a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, stated that the U.S. assistance provided to Ukraine prior to the signing of the agreement would not be counted as part of the mineral resources deal between the two countries.

On April 25, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine should "immediately sign" a rare earth metals agreement with the United States.

On April 17, Ukraine and the U.S. signed a memorandum as the first step toward reaching an agreement on expanded economic cooperation, including the development of mineral resources in Ukraine — a goal that had previously remained out of reach.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and the U.S. could sign a memorandum of intent regarding a mineral resources agreement in online format as early as April 17.

In turn, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the mineral resources agreement with Ukraine would be signed on the following Thursday (April 24).