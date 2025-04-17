Trump says Ukraine and U.S. will sign minerals deal next Thursday

US President Donald Trump said that a minerals deal with Ukraine would be signed next Thursday.

He said this during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

" Well, we have a minerals deal, which I guess is gonna be signed on Thursday, next Thursday, soon. I assume they’re going to live up to the deal, so we’ll see. But we’ve agreed on it," Trump said.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that on April 17, Ukraine and the United States may sign a memorandum of intent — in an online format — regarding a future agreement on critical minerals.

