Ukraine and United States to sign memorandum of intent on economic agreement – Zelenskyy

As early as April 17, Ukraine and the United States may sign a memorandum of intent to conclude an agreement on minerals online.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"A few days ago, the American side proposed to return to one more step while the lawyers are working - a memorandum of intent. We have positive intentions, we are constructive, we show it. Therefore, a memorandum of intent, not the agreement itself, can be signed online today. I believe that the memorandum is an important first step," the President said.

He added that the technical meeting between Ukraine and the United States in Washington on the subsoil agreement was "positive and productive."

